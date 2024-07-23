Quiet Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Areas of fog this morning, mainly east and southeast but should clear by mid morning. The majority of the day looks quiet with highs in the low 90s, partly cloudy skies and calm winds. An isolated shower will be possible mainly south of I-44 but most will be dry.

Similar conditions expected for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the low 90s. Humidity will start to climb making it feel more like the upper 90s to low 100s. Most of us will stay dry, but we can't rule out a stray shower or storm or two.

A very similar weather pattern continues for this weekend with highs in the low 90s. Maybe another shot for a few isolated showers and storms.

Latest data shows above average temperatures will likely return toward the middle of next week.

