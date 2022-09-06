Quiet Stretch Of Weather This Week

TULSA, Okla — A very slow moving upper level system is gradually moving out. We are still under enough of an influence today that an isolated storm or two can't be ruled out near/east of HWY 69. Most of us will stay dry with sunshine, fair weather cumulus clouds, and highs near 90. Outdoor plans are a go! Tonight will be pleasant with lows in the mid 60s. Patchy for can't be ruled out in favored low lying spots.

No significant changes are expected through the end of the week with sunshine and low 90s expected through Friday and into Saturday.

We are finally seeing much better agreement in the data regarding a cold front for Saturday night. Sunday may be quite the refreshing day! Our current forecast highs highs near 80F, but could potentially be cooler if clouds hold on longer. Only a slight chance of showers.

Next week will start comfortable, but the heat may build back toward the middle and end of next week.

