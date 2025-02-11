Precipitation Wrapping Up this Morning

TULSA, OKLA — ***

Round 1 is occurring right now with showers and even a few thunderstorms possible through the overnight. Temperatures will stay just above freezing meaning we are looking at mostly rain. highest chance to see a light wintry mix will be closer to the OK/KS line into Tuesday morning. Any wintry weather does not look heavy, but a few slick spots may be possible. As a result, A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect in southeast Kansas. Precipitation moves out Tuesday afternoon.

Round 2: Arrives early Wednesday morning. Tulsa and I-44 look to be borderline near freezing… freezing line and north will see freezing rain, sleet, and some snow. While it is still difficult to know where things will line up at the moment, travel problems will be likely in areas where temps stay at or below freezing. South of the freezing line looks like just some cold rain. Precipitation moves out Wednesday afternoon/evening. Travel impacts do look likely north of I-44 where odds are highest temperatures drop to or below freezing Wednesday morning. Come back for updates as we will adjusting the forecast as more data comes in.

Thursday now looks dry and chilly, and we'll keep the dry and cool weather into Valentine's Day as well.

Another storm system looks to arrive Saturday bringing rain, with a slim chance a brief change to snow if enough cold air can push in before the precipitation moves out Saturday PM.

Stay tuned as we get closer for the latest details!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

