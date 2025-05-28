Pleasant Wednesday Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — A calm and pleasant Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. We could see some sunshine today with partly cloudy skies and calm north winds.

Another storm system moves in tonight bringing a chance for showers and storms. Mainly overnight into Thursday with a few storms that could be marginally severe. Across our area, we are expecting between 0.25" and 1.50." Lows Thursday near 60° and then low 70s for the afternoon.

A nice Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Look for lots of sunshine with calm winds and dry conditions for any outdoor activities.

Over the weekend, we could see some scattered showers and storms later in the day on Saturday. Possible a low-end severe risk develops with the storms Saturday. We'll continue to monitor as we get closer. Lows around 60° with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday does look dry with lows in the lower 60s and then afternoon temperatures in the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Next week will certainly feel like June with warm and humid conditions likely!

