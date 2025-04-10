Pleasant Weather Through The Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Beautiful weather will continue as we wrap up the work week. Thursday afternoon temperatures will climb in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Northwest winds 10-25 mph, but still a great day to be outdoors!

Look for a chillier start Friday morning in the mid 40s and then reaching the low 70s during the afternoon. Sunny and lighter north winds.

Over the weekend, mostly sunny and breezy to windy south winds. Temperatures will jump from the low/mid 70s Saturday to the low/mid 80s on Sunday! Sunday looks quite windy with gusts possibly in the 30-40 mph range.

Another cold front could move in by Monday with cooler temperatures behind it. We'll keep an eye on any chances for showers and storms mid/late next week as another frontal system approaches, but data is still not in great agreement with the timing. Expect some fine tuning as we get closer.

