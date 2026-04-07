Pleasant Tuesday Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — We have another great day for any outdoor plans! Lows this morning in the 40s with highs in the mid 70s. Mostly clear skies and south winds 10-20 mph.

Temperatures Wednesday morning near 51° with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies and south winds 10-20 mph. Remaining dry for any outdoor plans.

Increase in clouds Thursday with lows in the upper 50s and highs near 80 degrees. Breezy south winds with a slight chance for isolated showers in the evening. Most of the day looks dry.

We'll keep a chance of showers and storms in the forecast Friday and Saturday. The severe threat should remain very low. Temperatures in the upper 70s with breezy south winds.

As of now, more widespread showers and storms expected Sunday. There is a chance for storms to be strong to severe. We will continue to monitor data as we get closer. Storms continue Monday with gusty south winds.

Enjoy the nice weather!

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