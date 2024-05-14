Pleasant Tuesday Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Clouds for some this morning but expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. A few light showers will linger for our far eastern counties but the majority will be dry.

We could see some showers tomorrow morning but confidence is higher we will see heavy storms by Wednesday evening and night. A few marginally severe storms for our northwest counties. These storms will likely remain overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Additional storm chances continue Thursday into Friday morning as well.

We dry off this weekend but those temperatures really warm up with highs in the upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

