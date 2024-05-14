Watch Now
Pleasant Tuesday Afternoon

Storm chances return Wednesday
Posted at 6:28 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 07:53:05-04

TULSA, Okla. — Clouds for some this morning but expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. A few light showers will linger for our far eastern counties but the majority will be dry.

We could see some showers tomorrow morning but confidence is higher we will see heavy storms by Wednesday evening and night. A few marginally severe storms for our northwest counties. These storms will likely remain overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Additional storm chances continue Thursday into Friday morning as well.

We dry off this weekend but those temperatures really warm up with highs in the upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

