Pleasant Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — After a nice start to the day, cloudy skies will continue with highs in the low 80s! Expect calm winds with a chance for an isolated shower, mainly in the afternoon.

Overnight lows drop in the low 60s to start Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The sunshine returns along with southeast winds 5-15 mph.

Slightly warmer for Thursday with highs in the upper 80s, a few could reach the low 90s. An isolated shower is possible into Friday morning.

Another front will drop temps slightly on Friday and into the weekend (mid 80s). Overnight lows in the low 60s but a few could be in the upper 50s by Sunday morning!

Enjoy this beautiful weather!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

