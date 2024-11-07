Pleasant Thursday Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — A cool start this morning once again with temperatures in the mid 40s. By the afternoon look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and northeast winds 10-15 mph.

Our next rainmaker will be on approach Friday, but the rain may hold off until late Friday night. We'll keep a slight chance for scattered showers in the forecast during the day, and then bump up the chances at night. Going to be a close call for Friday Night Football games. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but the severe threat looks very low.

The rain wraps up early Saturday morning, then some clearing and a gorgeous Saturday afternoon! Lows around 50 degrees, then highs in the mid/upper 60s!

A gorgeous Sunday with highs in the low 70s and lots of sunshine!

A beautiful start to the week with highs staying in the upper 70s. A isolated chance for a shower or storm by late Tuesday and Wednesday.

