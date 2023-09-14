Pleasant Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — A few light showers this morning (mainly south) but the majority should remain dry. Mostly cloudy skies with calm southeast winds and highs near 80 degrees.

Staying dry for Friday with partly cloudy skies. Waking up in the low 60s and warming to around 80°.

A few showers possible late Friday through early hours on Saturday. We should remain dry for the remainder of the weekend if you have any outdoor plans. Highs in the mid 80s by Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

A slow warming trend to start next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine.

Rain and storm chances return by the middle of next week.

