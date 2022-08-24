Pleasant Summer Weather Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Another nice start to Wednesday with temperatures generally in the mid to upper 60s out-the-door. Sunglasses needed for today with only a few high passing clouds during the afternoon.

Daytime highs still below average in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a moderate easterly breeze.

Fairly quiet evening ahead with refreshing overnight lows in the mid 60s.

This weather pattern likely to hold for the remainder of the work week with slightly warmer temperatures starting tomorrow near the mid 90s as south winds return.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Saturday night into Sunday with highs in the upper 80s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

