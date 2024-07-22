Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Pleasant Start to the Week

Few showers possible for some
Posted at 6:45 AM, Jul 22, 2024

TULSA, Okla. — A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 60s this morning! A few showers will continue for some (mainly southeast) with highs in the mid 80s. Look for a mix of sun and cloud with calm northerly winds.

Upper 60s continue to begin Tuesday with the return of 90° temperatures. Light and variable winds under mostly sunny skies.

Similar conditions for Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Humidity climbs making it feel more like the upper 90s.

Slight chance for an isolated pop up shower or storm on Thursday. Otherwise dry and low 90s with morning lows in the low 70s still.

Mostly sunny skies on Friday and low 90s with the morning starting around 70°.

A very similar weather pattern continues for this weekend with highs in the low 90s.

Have a great week!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018