Pleasant Start to the Week

TULSA, Okla. — A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 60s this morning! A few showers will continue for some (mainly southeast) with highs in the mid 80s. Look for a mix of sun and cloud with calm northerly winds.

Upper 60s continue to begin Tuesday with the return of 90° temperatures. Light and variable winds under mostly sunny skies.

Similar conditions for Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Humidity climbs making it feel more like the upper 90s.

Slight chance for an isolated pop up shower or storm on Thursday. Otherwise dry and low 90s with morning lows in the low 70s still.

Mostly sunny skies on Friday and low 90s with the morning starting around 70°.

A very similar weather pattern continues for this weekend with highs in the low 90s.

Have a great week!

