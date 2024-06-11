Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Pleasant Start To The Day

Temperatures warm up through the weekend
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jun 11, 2024

TULSA, Okla. — Another pleasant start this morning with temperatures in the 60s. A few more clouds today with calm southeast winds. Afternoon highs seasonably average in the upper 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

A high pressure system moves in Wednesday that will provide clear skies, calm south winds and highs near 90°. A dry pattern will continue through the weekend.

Still looking quiet and warm for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to low 90s.

Father's Day weekend looks hot with highs climbing in the upper 90s. Heat index values in the triple digits. Mostly clear skies with south winds 5-15 mph.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018