Pleasant Start To The Day

TULSA, Okla. — Another pleasant start this morning with temperatures in the 60s. A few more clouds today with calm southeast winds. Afternoon highs seasonably average in the upper 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

A high pressure system moves in Wednesday that will provide clear skies, calm south winds and highs near 90°. A dry pattern will continue through the weekend.

Still looking quiet and warm for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to low 90s.

Father's Day weekend looks hot with highs climbing in the upper 90s. Heat index values in the triple digits. Mostly clear skies with south winds 5-15 mph.

