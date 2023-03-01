Pleasant Start to March

TULSA, Okla — A weak front will keep temperatures in the mid 60s by this afternoon with increasing cloud coverage and calm northeast winds. A few isolated showers for southeast Oklahoma.

On Thursday a strong storm system is going to sweep across the Southern Plains. Severe storms will be possible, especially south of I-44. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even a tornado threat will exist. Heavy rain is also expected with a Flood Watch in place from Thursday until Friday afternoon for eastern Oklahoma. Widespread 2-3 inches with a few locally higher amounts. The severe threat clears the area Thursday evening will cold air quickly moving in. Rain may mix with snow overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. At this time, temps look to stay just warm enough to prevent any accumulation, but we'll keep an eye on it.

Temperatures in the low 60s Saturday and upper 60s by Sunday with breezy south winds.

Much warmer temperatures by Monday before rain returns by the middle of next week.

