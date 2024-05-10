Pleasant spring weather for Friday

TULSA, OKLA- — A little more sunshine is expected for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a moderate north breeze. An awesome day to be outside!

Calm and clear tonight with lows pleasant in the mid-50s.

Near normal temperatures this weekend with highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We'll stay dry for Saturday under a partly cloudy sky with our next round of showers and storms likely for Sunday.

Most of Mother's day looks good, but we may see a few isolated showers and storms by the afternoon with the highest chances arriving closer to sunset and continuing overnight.

Grab the umbrella to start next week. A likely wet Monday with scattered showers and storms. The severe threat should remain low to start the week, but may increase in the middle of the week as another system brings a chance of storms Wednesday into Thursday.

