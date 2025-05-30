Pleasant Outdoor Weather Friday

TULSA, Okla. — A few areas of patchy dense fog for northeastern counties this morning. After a mild start, look for a pleasant Friday for any outdoor activities! Afternoon highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies and calm northerly winds.

This weekend is looking warm and mostly dry. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s with highs in the mid to low 80s both days with lots of sunshine. We could see an isolated to scattered shower or storm late Saturday but the majority will stay dry for any outdoor activities!

Next week will certainly feel like June with warm and humid conditions likely along with more showers and storms starting on Tuesday. Severe weather looks possible. The pattern may remain stormy toward the end of next week as well

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

