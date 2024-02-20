Pleasant Outdoor Weather

TULSA, Okla. — Feeling more like Spring these next few days!

After a chilly start to Tuesday, afternoon temperatures climb in the low 70s with calm south winds.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day this week! Morning lows near 50° but afternoon highs near 80. Perfect weather for any outdoor activities.

Southerly winds will be breezy, especially in the evening as a storm system moves along the OK/KS border. A few isolated to scattered showers and storms possible near that area.

A front will move through the are providing gusty northwest winds for Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

Above normal temperatures will continue the through the weekend with gorgeous weather!

