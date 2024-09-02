TULSA, Okla. — A nice start to the day with temperatures in the mid 60s. Overall a pleasant Labor Day in store for any outdoor activities! Afternoon highs in the mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies and calm northeast winds.

Temperatures in the upper 60s to start Tuesday with highs only in the low 80s! Mostly cloudy skies will continue with an isolated chance for a shower, mainly for our southern counties.

A little bit more sunshine for Wednesday with highs remaining in the mid to low 80s. We will keep an isolated chance for a shower to develop but most will stay dry.

Temperatures climb in the upper 80s for Thursday with an isolated chance for a shower.

Lots of sunshine for Friday and into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s Friday and low 80s by Saturday and Sunday!

Have a safe Labor Day!

