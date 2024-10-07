Pleasant Fall Morning

TULSA, Okla. — A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the low 50s. Less humidity with afternoon highs in the low 80s and sunny skies.

Lows still around 50° Tuesday morning, then mid 80s for highs. Mostly sunny skies and a slight chance for a shower or two early in the morning (mainly for northwest counties).

Highs in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday. Morning lows remain in the 50s.

Next weekend looks hot, with highs in the low 90s. We could very well be around record highs. Morning lows in the 60s.

As of now, it looks like the next front (probably dry again) will move through by Monday the 14th, which will drop temperatures again for the following week.

