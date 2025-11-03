Pleasant Fall Day Monday

TULSA, Okla. — A pleasant fall day to start the week! Morning temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Lots of sunshine with a nice south breeze and highs in the low 70s.

A warming trend for the rest of the week. Look for lots of sunshine and gusty winds, mainly Tuesday and Thursday. Limited fire weather Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the mid to low 50s and highs returning in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday looks to be the warmest day with highs possibly pushing 80-degrees!

Latest trends show a decent cold front arriving over the weekend with below average temps return Sunday and for the start of next week. Moisture looks limited so rain chances look slim at best with the front

