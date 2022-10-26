Pleasant Fall Day

TULSA, Okla. — Chilly start to the day but warming up in the upper 60s by this afternoon. Clear skies and calm southeast winds 5-10 mph.

Thursday we have an increase in cloud coverage as a slow moving system moves closer to our area. Few showers possible for northwest portions of Green Country late Thursday.

On and off showers for Friday into Saturday but most of the rain will stay further south

Cloudy and cooler for Friday and Saturday with low 60s.

Monday (Halloween) looks pleasant and warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

