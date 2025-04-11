Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Pleasant End To The Week

Sunday looks warmest and windiest this weekend
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Temperatures in the 40s this Friday morning with a nice warm afternoon. Highs stay in the low 70s with sunny skies and north winds 5-15 mph.

Mid 40s to start your weekend with highs Saturday in the upper 70s. Looks for mostly sunny skies with breezy south winds 10-25 mph.

Sunday looks to be the warmest and windiest with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies and southwest winds 15-30 mph with stronger wind gusts in some spots.

A cold front moves in Monday with cooler temperatures behind it. Highs near 70 degrees with north winds 15-30 mph.

We are watching a chance for showers and storms by the middle of next week as another frontal system approaches. Data is hinting northern portions of the forecast area may have the better chance, but we'll continue to adjust as we get closer. Temperatures will remain comfortable in the 70s.

Have a great weekend!!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital