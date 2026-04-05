A Beautiful Start To The Work Week

TULSA, Okla. — We'll enjoy and pleasant and cool night with lows by daybreak falling into the low/mid 40s.

Outdoor plans will be a go Monday! After the cool start, we'll see afternoon highs in the low 70s with lots of sunshine! Similar weather for Tuesday with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the low 70s. Sunshine continues with south winds 10-15 mph.

Wednesday looks great with morning temperatures near 50°. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s and mostly clear skies along with south winds 10-25 mph.

We'll add a slight chance of showers and storms for Thursday, but there is some uncertainty with how quick rain chances will return to the forecast. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s with breezy south winds.

More scattered showers and storms Friday and continue through the weekend. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with breezy south winds. There is a chance we will have some severe weather as well, but we are too far away to know any specifics. We'll work out those details as we go through the week.

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