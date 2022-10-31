Perfect for Halloween And Trick-or-Treating

TULSA, Okla — Happy Halloween! We've go a beautiful day ahead for outdoor plans and trick-or-treating. Expect highs this afternoon in the low/mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. This evening, temps will fall through the 60s. Lows by daybreak will eventually reach the low/mid 40s. Like this morning, some patchy fog will be possible in favored low spots and valleys.

The rest of the week will be warm and windy with highs in the mid/upper 70s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The fire danger will have to be monitored through the week.

As a storm system approaches from the west, our storm chances will go up late Friday into Saturday. The precise details of how this will exactly play out are still in question, but heavy rain and severe weather do look possible. Expect some fine-tuning to this part of the forecast through the week. As of now, it appears the system should clear the area Sunday.

