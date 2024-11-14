Patchy Frost this Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Areas of frost will be possible this morning mainly for areas north and west of Tulsa. Lots of sunshine in the forecast today helping temperatures to rebound in the upper 60s.

Mostly clear and quiet and this evening with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunshine returns for Friday with a moderate southerly breeze. Temperatures topping out a few degrees warmer in the lower 70s.

Other than a gusty south breeze for Saturday, plans will be good to go with highs in the low 70s and sunshine.

Clouds will increase on Sunday with even a slight chance of a shower by afternoon and evening. Highs will hold near 70.

chances for showers and a few storms will be higher on Monday as the next frontal system moves in! Behind that, an even stronger cold front moves in at the middle of next week.

The chilliest air of the season so far is possibly on the way for the end of next week. We'll be monitoring over the next few days. Might be time to dust off your warmer clothes!

