Patchy Freezing Fog this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — **Freeze Warning for counties south and east of Tulsa until 9 this morning**

Patchy dense fog is affecting portions of far northeastern Oklahoma this morning. The fog will be most dense in the valleys and near lakes.

Please use caution while traveling in this area and be alert to rapid changes in visibility.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees this morning in a few low lying areas likely.

Skies will start to break up the cloud cover a little more this afternoon with highs in the mid-50s.

More widespread sub-freezing temperatures are likely tonight into tomorrow morning.

Back to a mostly sunny sky for Friday and lasting through the upcoming weekend.

Highs in the low 60s on Friday and then upper 60s on Saturday. Highs in the low 70s on Sunday.

Highs look to stay in the 70s for much of next week before colder air arrives again.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --