Patchy Freezing Fog Returns this Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Patchy fog may develop again this morning. Motorists should remain alert for brief reductions in visibility during the early hours with isolated slick spots possible due to some freezing fog developing.

Conditions will remain mostly quiet as highs vary with mid-30s north and mid-40s south.

Low chances for precipitation by this evening and overnight. Portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas could see light rain showers briefly mix with wintry precipitation. At this time, little to no travel impact is expected.

Overnight lows drop into the teens.

A strong cold front will move through the region tomorrow, bringing another round of bitter cold temperatures Friday night into Saturday. Highs tomorrow around freezing then struggling in the low to mid-20 Saturday afternoon.

Wind chill values are expected to drop below zero in some areas, making it feel dangerously cold at times. A few flurries may also develop Friday evening.

The good news is that this cold snap will be short-lived. Temperatures are forecast to rebound quickly, returning to near seasonal by the beginning of next week!

Looking ahead, rain chances appear to increase again toward the middle of next week as a more active weather pattern returns.

