Patchy Fog this Wednesday Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Patchy fog through mid-morning with increasing clouds by late morning and afternoon as an upper level storm system approaches.
There will also be a chance for a few showers across portions of far eastern Oklahoma in the afternoon. Highs will be near 80 degrees.
A warming trend in temperatures will begin late this week and last into the upcoming weekend with 90s returning.
The next chance for rain/storms will be late Sunday as a cold front moves in.
