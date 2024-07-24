Patchy fog possible again this morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Patchy fog will be a concern through about mid-morning, especially for areas south and east of Tulsa.

Once that burns off, the gradual warm-up continues with highs this afternoon in the lower 90s.

Calm and mostly clear this evening with overnight lows around 70 degrees.

Similar conditions are expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s. Humidity will start to climb making it feel more like the upper 90s to low 100s.

Most of us will stay dry, but we can't rule out a stray shower or storm or two as this pattern stays persistent.

Latest data shows a weak and slow moving disturbance drifting north from Texas into eastern Oklahoma at the start of the weekend.

As a result, we've bumped up the chance of showers and storms Friday night, Saturday, and into Saturday night. We'll continue to adjust as we get closer.

We've been spoiled lately with the run of below average temps, but we may see highs getting close to 100F again in the middle and end of next week!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

