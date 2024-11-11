Patchy Fog For Some

TULSA, Okla. — Areas of patchy dense fog for some but should lift by mid morning. A pleasant afternoon with highs near 70 degrees by the afternoon. Light and variable winds with sunny skies. Temperatures look to stay in the upper 50s for the start of the Veterans Day Parade (11AM).

Similar conditions for Tuesday with temperatures in the morning around 47°. By the afternoon, highs stay in the upper 60s with calm southeast winds and partly cloudy skies.

By late Tuesday through the overnight hours, scattered showers move in across the area. Most of the rain should clear by mid morning Wednesday with dry weather for the rest of the day. A cold front will sweep through the area with breezy northwest winds. Highs in the upper 60s.

A chilly Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. Similar conditions for Friday as well.

Gusty south winds for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 70s. An isolated shower by Sunday.

