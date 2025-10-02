Patchy Fog and Low Rain Chances this Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Patchy fog is possible early this morning but should burn off after sunrise. There is the slimmest chance of a shower or a few sprinkles in far northwest parts of Pawnee, Osage, and Chautauqua County, but it won't amount to much, if you even see it all. Better odds look to be closer to I-35 and west.

The remainder of the week looks hot with highs well above average. Look for temperatures to top out in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees for today and again tomorrow.

For the upcoming weekend, we will remain warm with highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be on the rise with periodic gusts upward of 25 to 30 mph out of the south.

The upper level high that will keep us dry this weekend does look to weaken some by early next week. As a result, a few isolated daytime pop-up storms may be possible in southeast parts of the region early next week, but most of us will continue to remain dry.

The warmth will remain next week as well with perhaps a weak cold front looking to be at least a week away or more.

