Patchy Dense Fog this Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Areas of patchy dense fog through mid-morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky and a light easterly breeze.

Some clouds moving in later tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

Partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow with isolated showers possible during the evening. Highs for Thursday return to the upper 60s.

Look for increasing rain showers during the day on Friday with some heavy rain moving in Friday night, overnight, and into early Saturday morning.

At this point, the severe threat looks minimal. Morning lows Friday in the low 50s and then highs in the low 60s.

The rain wraps up early Saturday morning, then some clearing. Lows around 50 degrees, then highs in the mid 60s.

Sunny skies on Sunday. Morning lows in the mid 40s and then highs in the upper 60s.

