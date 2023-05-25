Patchy AM fog; Seasonably warm Thursday

TULSA, Okla — Watch for some fog across parts of Green Country this morning. Low visibility is possible in some spots. Any fog will fade through mid/late morning. For this afternoon, most of us will stay dry, but we can't rule out a few isolated storms developing in the afternoon. High temps will reach the low/mid 80s. Friday will be a near repeat of today with just a slight chance of isolated PM storms.

Memorial Day Weekend overall is looking fantastic for any plans you may have! Both Saturday and Sunday look dry with sunshine and a few clouds. Easterly winds will usher is some slightly drier air as well giving us pleasant conditions with lows in the 50s and highs in the low/mid 80s.

For Memorial Day, We may see a few isolated storms pop-up in the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Keep your plans, and keep an eye to the sky. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temps and humidity will gradually increase through next week, as will the chance for a few pop-up storms each day.

