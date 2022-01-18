Partly Sunny and Sixties Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Today will be the last warm day this week. We will see temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above normal this afternoon with highs in the mid to lower 60s under a partly sunny sky.

Fairly quiet evening with temps in the 50s then mid-30s overnight with increasing clouds.

Arctic air will return to the area beginning tomorrow.

This blast of very cold air will stick around through Friday. Wind chills around zero will be possible Thursday morning.

Warmer for this coming weekend. Highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and then mid 50s on Sunday.

