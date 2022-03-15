Partly Sunny and Comfortable Day Ahead

TULSA, OKLA- — Fairly cloudy start to Tuesday with a partial clearing after the lunch hour. Daytime highs pleasant in the mid-60s with a light to moderate NE wind flow.

Calm and clear evening with overnight lows ranging from 40 to 45 degrees.

Mostly sunny tomorrow with warmer afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

Turning mostly cloudy on Thursday with some showers and storms rolling in Thursday night and overnight. Highs in the low 70s. There will be some lingering rain showers Friday morning, then the system will exit. Highs in the low 60s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend. Afternoon temperatures in the low to the mid 70s. The first day of Spring is on Sunday. It will be a nice day.

Another storm moves in Monday with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --