Partly Cloudy, Hot and Breezy Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA- — No big changes in our weather pattern for today as daytime highs return to the 90s with triple-digit heat index values during the afternoon hours.

Please take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside to avoid any heat-related illnesses.

A few clouds are expected ahead of a front that will move towards the area late tonight and into early tomorrow morning with some isolated rain/storm development, especially to our northernmost counties, but those chances remain slim.

Hot and humid conditions will intensify on Thursday with afternoon heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees common.

