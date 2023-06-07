Ozone Alert today; Seasonably hot

OZONE ALERT for Wednesday afternoon and evening as the air quality may reach unhealthy levels. If you are an asthma sufferer or respiratory sensitive, it may be good to limit outdoor activity this afternoon and evening.

Luck of the draw who gets rain today with less coverage of storms. While most of us will miss out, a lucky few may end up with some rain in the backyard. Temps will be warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Light winds will continue.

Storm chances get a slight bump Thursday and Friday with Saturday being the highest chance of the next few days. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but like we saw Tuesday, storms may produce locally heavy rain, locally strong winds, and some hail. High temps will hold in the mid/upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Sunday's storm chances will be lower, but still keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --