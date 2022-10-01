Outdoor Plans Are A Go This Weekend

TULSA, Okla — If you have any plans this weekend, the weather will cooperate! Cool mornings and warm afternoons will be the rule. For today, highs will reach the low to mid 80s with a mix of sunshine and high level cirrus clouds. Sunday will start in the mid 40s to near 50, then reach the mid 80s in the afternoon with the help of lots of sunshine.

Dry and warm weather will continue into next week. Highs in the mid 80s are expected through Wednesday. Data is coming into good agreement a cold front will bring another shot of Autumn air to the Southern Plains next week. A week away, but it is possible some of us don't even make it to 70 Friday afternoon!

Great weather for the Tulsa State Fair, but we still need rain as well. Rain chances look slim over the next seven days.

