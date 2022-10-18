Our Chilliest Day Since March 31

TULSA, Okla — Stay warm today! After a cold morning, we'll struggle into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon despite abundant sunshine. Today will be the coolest afternoon we've had since a 48-degree high temp back on March 31. A north breeze will add a little extra chill to the air as well.

Very likely we see a record low tonight breaking an over 100-year old record (27F set in 1917). Mid 20s in Tulsa, but some of you in the favored cold spots in Green Country could see temps in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Remember to protect any sensitive vegetation and exposed pipes, and unscrew your hoses as well. With the help of sunshine and a light west wind, temps will be back to near 60 Wednesday afternoon.

The Fire Danger becomes a concern late-week and into the weekend as strong south winds are expected to develop. Those southerly winds will give temps a rapid boost with 70s by Thursday afternoon, and 80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Comfortable temps to be outside, but wind gusts may exceed 30mph this weekend. Hold on to your hats!

Our next cold front arrives on Monday. There are difference in the data regarding how much rain we may see with the arrival of the front, but we should at least have a chance of showers and storms as the front moves in. We'll continue to fine tune Monday's rain/storm chances as we get closer.

