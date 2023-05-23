Only a slight rain chance for Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — Tuesday will be a near repeat of Monday with highs near 80° along with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Very slight chance of a shower or storm, but most of us will stay dry.

By Wednesday, a few more spotty showers and storms will be possible. Not everyone will see rain, but locally heavy rain will be possible where storms occur. Good news, the severe threat looks very low.

A slight chance of a shower or storm will linger into Thursday and Friday as well, but most of us will remain dry.

As of now, the weather looks dry, warm, and slightly humid for most of Memorial Day weekend (Saturday and Sunday) with highs in the low 80s. For Memorial Day, there will be a chance for a few spotty storms. Keep your plans, but keep an eye to the sky.

