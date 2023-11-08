One more warm day before we cool off

TULSA, Okla — One more warm day before we cool back to Autumn standards! Look for highs today in the low/mid 80s with lots of sunshine. A cold front will arrive this afternoon with temps falling behind the front. The drop will be gradual, 70s by late afternoon, and then falling through the 60s this evening. Lows Thursday morning should reach the upper 40s to near 50 with highs Thursday afternoon in the 50s to near 60.

Behind the front, a band of rain will likely develop for Thursday into Thursday night. Highest chances will be south I-40. Confidence is not as high we’ll see rain along HWY 412, including Tulsa, but we’ll keep a slight chance of showers in the forecast for the metro. Unfortunately, those of you north that need the rain the most will miss out.

We’ll dry out for Friday and for the weekend as some sunshine returns. Expect cool to chilly mornings with pleasant afternoons (low/mid 60s) Friday and into the weekend, including Veterans Day (Saturday).

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

