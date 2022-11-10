One More Mild Day Before We Turn Colder

TULSA, Okla — Take advantage of the mild weather today as much colder air is going to move in tonight, and stay with us through next week at least. For today, highs will return to the low/mid 70s ahead of a cold front that will move in late this afternoon and evening.

Clouds will increase this morning, with chances for showers and storms increase as along and behind the front. Umbrellas will likely be needed late this afternoon through tonight.

Like last Friday, a sharp drop in temps is expected behind the front. We expect the front to arrive in Tulsa sometime near 4pm, give or take an hour. Lows by daybreak will drop into the mid 30s, but it'll feel like the 20s with a gusty north wind.

there is a small chance we see a few sprinkles or even flurries tomorrow evening/night as a quick upper level system sweeps through.

Temperatures will continue to run well below average trough the weekend with lows in the 20s, and highs in the 40s to 50s at best. Our focus early next week is on Monday and Monday night as another system will move though bringing a chance of rain, and possibly some snow too. At this time confidence is high we'll have precipitation, but confidence is somewhat low regarding snow with some differences in the data and that we are several days away. That said, it looks possible so it is worth monitoring and mentioning.

