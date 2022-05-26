TULSA, Okla — The pesky and slow moving area of low pressure keeping us cool and wet is slowly moving out. Still one more cool day today with highs struggling into the mid 60s. A few showers will be possible as well, but chances will diminish through the afternoon and evening.

Tonight will be chilly as skies clear. Lows by daybreak may even reach the 40s in some spots. With light winds, patchy fog can't be ruled out.

Abundant sunshine returns for Friday afternoon giving temps a boost! Highs in the low 80s.

Memorial Day Weekend looks breezy, warm, and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Outdoor plans are a go! Next storm chance holds off until the middle of next week as another cold front approaches.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --