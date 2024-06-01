Occasional storms over the weekend

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10 THIS MORNING***

Areas of fog through mid-morning, occasionally reducing visibilities below 1 mile.

Clouds gradually clear by the afternoon before increasing again this evening with a series of storm systems expected through middle of next week.

Any storms that develop today will be isolated to widely scattered, mainly this afternoon and evening.

Highs for Saturday near seasonal average in the mid-80s.

Some storms are expected to be ongoing Sunday morning with coverage more widely scattered by the afternoon.

Highs for Sunday return to the mid-80s.

Cannot rule out large hail with primary hazard being heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts with weekend storms.

This unsettled weather pattern looks to remain in the forecast through Wednesday with some uncertainty on the track and coverage of storms.

Temperatures will likely warm up with a highs getting close to 90 at the middle and end of next week.

