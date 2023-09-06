Not as hot today with lots of sunshine

TULSA, Okla — A weak cold front has moved through last night so today will not be as hot as yesterday! Look for highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with a light north breeze and lots of sunshine. Outdoor plans are a go! Thursday morning will be pleasant with lows in the mid 60s. Highs Thursday afternoon will return to the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies.

With the front remaining stalled out to our south, we could see storm a round of storms overnight Thursday into Friday morning. There is still uncertainty where storms will line up so expect some fine tuning over the next 36 hours.

Highs will likely remain in the low/mid 90s into the upcoming weekend, but a change in the weather pattern looks to bring cooler temps and higher storm chances early next week!

