Nice, Late-Summer Day

TULSA, OKLA — Partly cloudy and pleasant morning with temperatures out-the-door in the 70s.

Sunshine returns for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a light SE breeze.

Tonight, mostly clear and quiet with lows in the mid-60s.

Slightly warmer for Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Another weak cold front will arrive early Friday bringing a slight shower/storm chance.

Most of us will remain dry with highs going from mid/upper 80s on Friday to the low/mid 80s over the weekend!

Outdoor plans will be a go both Saturday and Sunday!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

