Nice, Late-Summer Day

TULSA, OKLA — Partly cloudy and pleasant morning with temperatures out-the-door in the 70s.
Sunshine returns for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a light SE breeze.
Tonight, mostly clear and quiet with lows in the mid-60s.
Slightly warmer for Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.
Another weak cold front will arrive early Friday bringing a slight shower/storm chance.
Most of us will remain dry with highs going from mid/upper 80s on Friday to the low/mid 80s over the weekend!
Outdoor plans will be a go both Saturday and Sunday!
