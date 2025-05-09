TULSA, Okla. — A nice end to the week with sunshine returning and highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. A stray shower is possible for areas along and south of I-40 but most can expect dry weather for Friday. Northeast winds 10-20 mph with overnight lows near 50°.

Calm and pleasant weather for this weekend for any outdoor plans. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Mother's Day looks calm with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5-10 mph with overnight lows in the mid to low 50s.

A warming trend is expected for next week with lots of sunshine and dry conditions. Upper 70s for Monday then highs jump to the mid to upper 80s Tuesday into Thursday.

Latest data does show a change in the weather pattern by the end of next week that could lead to higher storm chances and perhaps some severe weather. We'll fine tune those, enjoy these next few days first!

