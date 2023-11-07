Near-record highs today and Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — Warm weather continues as Tuesday and Wednesday will be our warmest days of the week! Highs reaching the low to mid 80s. We’ll be close, but most likely just shy of our record highs each day. A cold front is on the way, arriving as early as Wednesday late afternoon to evening. The front will knock high temperatures down for Thursday (50s to near 60).

Behind the front, a band of rain will likely develop for Thursday into Thursday night. Highest chances will be along and south I-40 with a chance up to Tulsa and HWY 412. Unfortunately, those of you farther north that need the rain the most will likely miss out.

We’ll dry out for Friday and for the weekend as some sunshine returns. Expect cool to chilly mornings with pleasant afternoons (low/mid 60s) Friday and into the weekend, including Veterans Day (Saturday).

