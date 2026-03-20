Near-Record Highs Today

TULSA, OKLA — The heat will continue to build Friday and Saturday, when many communities across eastern Oklahoma can expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A few daily temperature records could be tied or even broken during this time.

Even though winds will stay fairly light at times, the combination of warm temperatures and dry air will gradually increase the risk for grass fires. Conditions won’t be extreme at first, but they will become more concerning as we head into the weekend.

The biggest change arrives on Sunday, when a strong cold front moves through the area during the afternoon and evening. This front is expected to pass through without bringing any rain, which means it won’t help ease the dry conditions.

Ahead of the front, it will remain hot. Behind it, temperatures will cool somewhat, but the bigger concern will be the wind and dry air moving in.

Northerly winds could gust up to 30 miles per hour Sunday afternoon, and humidity levels will drop sharply. In some areas, especially west of Highway 75, the air could become extremely dry.

This combination of gusty winds and low humidity could lead to near-critical fire conditions, allowing grass fires to spread quickly if they start.

Even after the front passes, the weather won’t turn cool for long. Temperatures early next week will still run above normal, with highs returning to the 80s by midweek. Rain chances remain very low, so the dry pattern will continue.

Stay mindful of fire safety over the next several days. The heat may feel nice at first, but the dry air and increasing winds—especially by Sunday—could make conditions dangerous if fires develop.

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