Near Record Highs

TULSA, Okla. — A warm start this Tuesday morning with temperatures near 60 degrees. Areas of patchy fog for far southeastern counties. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine. Don't forget the sunglasses and sunscreen today!

Mid 60s waking up Wednesday morning with mostly sunny skies. Forecast high of 91° which is close to the current record high of 93° from 1911.

We will see an increase in cloud coverage Thursday with lows in the upper 60s. Afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s with calm west winds.

Above normal temperatures continue next few days with a pattern change towards the end of the week into the weekend. A chance for a few showers and storms Saturday afternoon then more scattered by Sunday. Similar conditions for Monday. We will watch for severe risk as we get closer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

